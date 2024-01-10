Is Narayana Health Insurance model a gamechanger for India’s healthcare system?
SummaryDevi Shetty-owned healthcare company’s insurance product holds out promise for India’s medical insurance woes
A new combination of health insurance and healthcare has been launched in India, with the managed healthcare or integrated healthcare scheme announced by Narayana Health Insurance. It aims to do away with the misalignment of incentives in the traditional health insurance model, and lays emphasis on proactive diagnosis and treatment.