Is the Google Breakup Coming?

Every company should get good at spinning off and even acquiring back divisions. Facebook should jettison its virtual-reality money loser and maybe its AI effort as well. Microsoft competes with many data-center customers, easy to fix by spinning out Azure data services. Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ streaming efforts aren’t core competencies, and they’re heavily subsidized by data-center and phone profits. Let go of the banana. Yes, breaking up is hard to do, but why wait for the market (or worse, government busybodies) to do damage first?