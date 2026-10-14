A RELATIVE OF mine recently consulted an AI chatbot about which of the dishes his mother had prepared he should eat. I pointed out that he ate her cooking every week, whereas the chatbot had never tasted it. He replied that he consulted the chatbot about everything. Apparently, having no taste buds was no obstacle to becoming the family’s food critic.
Israel’s election overseer on how to stop AI distorting votes
SummaryThe danger need not begin with malicious intent. A model may draw on stale information, favour popular viewpoints or give different answers to similar questions. In 2025 the Dutch data-protection authority warned that chatbots gave distorted voting advice.
A RELATIVE OF mine recently consulted an AI chatbot about which of the dishes his mother had prepared he should eat. I pointed out that he ate her cooking every week, whereas the chatbot had never tasted it. He replied that he consulted the chatbot about everything. Apparently, having no taste buds was no obstacle to becoming the family’s food critic.
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