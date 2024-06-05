Opinion
It’s the economy! Rural voters send out a strong message on economic distress
05 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
- The blame for rural distress becoming the BJP’s blind spot must go to its echo chamber of economists and spin doctors who have systematically obliterated analyses, empirical studies, and government surveys from the discourse
The writing on the wall is clear: unaddressed rural economic distress has hurt the BJP in the Lok Sabha election.
