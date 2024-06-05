It’s the economy! Rural voters send out a strong message on economic distress

The agriculture sector grew at a mere 1.4%. Why is it important to look at the agriculture sector? Because the government’s figures show that 45% of India’s working population is employed on the farms. This means that 45% of the working population is experiencing not 8.2% growth but 1.4% growth. This also explains why the growth in consumption, according to the GDP estimates released for FY24, was only 4%, which is less than half the 8.2% aggregate GDP growth.