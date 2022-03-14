Jabs for pre-teens

Better late than never. With schools reopening now, parents have been anxious about the potential exposure of children. While kids are clearly less susceptible to the gasp-inducing kind of covid symptoms, the effect of infection on organs like the brain is yet to be fully studied. Pandemic worries have eased, so the government’s slow widening of eligibility is not too risky from a healthcare capacity point of view. With over 1.8 billion doses given, a big chunk of our adult population has been inoculated, and India’s seven-day rolling average of daily infections has slid under 4,000, with chances of another big wave seen as low. But anxiety levels over the harm done that does not require hospitalization vary. Many families also want under-12s jabbed. As private concerns differ from public-safety risks, we should simply let a regular open market for covid vaccines emerge, like for other shots.