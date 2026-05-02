Most companies are built to survive a generation. A few endure longer. One helped shape the industrial foundation of modern India. That company traces its origins to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who can claim to have laid the industrial architecture of a nation.
Jamsetji Tata: Steel, soul, and India’s industrial blueprint
SummaryFrom a cotton trader to a nation builder, the visionary behind steel, science, and modern Indian industry.
Most companies are built to survive a generation. A few endure longer. One helped shape the industrial foundation of modern India. That company traces its origins to Jamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, who can claim to have laid the industrial architecture of a nation.
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