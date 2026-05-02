Jamsetji Tata: Steel, soul, and India’s industrial blueprint

Young Jamsetji moved to Bombay at 14 and graduated from Elphinstone College in 1858. He joined his father’s export trading firm and was sent to Hong Kong to open its first overseas branch, dealing in opium, cotton and tea. On those travels across China, he noticed that the real money lay in manufacturing, not trading. He returned with a sharper eye and a larger idea, and in 1868 founded a small trading company that would become the foundation of the Tata Group.