Japan sheds pacifism as global order begins to fracture

Second, the rise of China — now clearly not the peaceful power Beijing once projected itself to be. "Hide your strength, bide your time" was the mantra given by Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s-90s. The basic idea was that China would keep a low profile and focus inward. With Xi Jinping assuming office as China’s president in 2013, Deng’s mantra was jettisoned in favour of a far more assertive foreign policy.