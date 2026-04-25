This week’s headline of note comes from Asia — Japan, to be precise.
Japan sheds pacifism as global order begins to fracture
SummaryJapan abandons post-war restraints, Trump pressures NATO, US-Iran talks resume, and global supply chains tremble. A volatile week reshapes alliances from Asia to West Asia and beyond.
This week’s headline of note comes from Asia — Japan, to be precise.
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