Jatin Mehta knew exactly when his game was up. Between August and November 2012, he quietly stepped down from his key companies, Forever Precious and Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery. The timing was telling. Winsome, the diamond and jewellery exporter he had built into a market leader, was teetering on the edge of financial collapse. Its lenders had already sensed trouble and were closing in.
Jatin Mehta: the quiet fugitive behind a billion-dollar vanishing act
SummaryJatin Mehta built Winsome Diamonds into a market leader before quietly stepping down, fleeing India and leaving banks facing more than ₹6,800 crore in liabilities.
Jatin Mehta knew exactly when his game was up. Between August and November 2012, he quietly stepped down from his key companies, Forever Precious and Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery. The timing was telling. Winsome, the diamond and jewellery exporter he had built into a market leader, was teetering on the edge of financial collapse. Its lenders had already sensed trouble and were closing in.
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