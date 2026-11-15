Jensen Huang and the perils of turning tech founders into masked supermen

Saving the world

This isn't a board looking to do the right thing, but one seeking its own redemption after ignoring the issue for months, even when there was concrete evidence warranting an investigation. According to a Wall Street Journal report, six months ago, Culper Research published a report raising questions about Nvidia’s business in China and casting doubts over an ‘uncomfortably close’ relationship between Huang and Alice Huang. The 40-page report said it plainly enough: “We are short Nvidia for one reason: the company has a significant China problem.” No one, not the US administration, not the markets and not the company’s board, paid any attention to that research report.