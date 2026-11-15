Jensen Huang and the perils of turning tech founders into masked supermen

Let’s not despair too much over the fall of Jenson Huang. American business has several candidates lined up to take his place as the next masked heroes of the business world. Elon Musk and Sam Altman are already in the fray, and there’s also Dario Amodei, who will be a serious contender post Anthropic’s trillion-dollar IPO.
American fascination with superheroes has long spilt into its business sphere. A pop culture history littered with the likes of Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Iron Man and Wolverine was bound to embrace the world of business and technology, since they control how we live, work, communicate and fight. In such a world, technology founders have been turned into superheroes, a trend that started with Steve Jobs and continues with Huang and Musk.