Jensen Huang and the perils of turning tech founders into masked supermen

American fascination with superheroes has long spilt into its business sphere. A pop culture history littered with the likes of Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Iron Man and Wolverine was bound to embrace the world of business and technology, since they control how we live, work, communicate and fight. In such a world, technology founders have been turned into superheroes, a trend that started with Steve Jobs and continues with Huang and Musk.