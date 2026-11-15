Jensen Huang and the perils of turning tech founders into masked supermen

Let’s not despair too much over the fall of Jenson Huang. American business has several candidates lined up to take his place as the next masked heroes of the business world. Elon Musk and Sam Altman are already in the fray, and there’s also Dario Amodei, who will be a serious contender post Anthropic’s trillion-dollar IPO.
Let’s not despair too much over the fall of Jenson Huang. American business has several candidates lined up to take his place as the next masked heroes of the business world. Elon Musk and Sam Altman are already in the fray, and there’s also Dario Amodei, who will be a serious contender post Anthropic’s trillion-dollar IPO.
American fascination with superheroes has long spilt into its business sphere. A pop culture history littered with the likes of Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Iron Man and Wolverine was bound to embrace the world of business and technology, since they control how we live, work, communicate and fight. In such a world, technology founders have been turned into superheroes, a trend that started with Steve Jobs and continues with Huang and Musk.
American fascination with superheroes has long spilt into its business sphere. A pop culture history littered with the likes of Superman, Batman, Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Iron Man and Wolverine was bound to embrace the world of business and technology, since they control how we live, work, communicate and fight. In such a world, technology founders have been turned into superheroes, a trend that started with Steve Jobs and continues with Huang and Musk.
The problem is that real-life superheroes have weaknesses, blind spots and egos. The markets, boards of their companies, and employees may refuse to accept that, which is why questioning the superheroes is akin to sacrilege. Yet, when the mask slips, and it invariably does, these men, and occasional women, are revealed to have feet of clay.
A paper titled Social Psychology and the Comic-Book Superhero: A Darwinian Approach by Carney J., Dunbar R., Machin A., David-Barrett T., Silva Junior M., offers an unusual explanation for our fascination with superheroes. It suggests that they help us make sense of a world that is now far too complex for most people. The failure of institutions to manage events leads us to such fictional characters who can save us from doom.
Everything-for-everyone promise
Into this world enter business superheroes with grand promises that go well beyond the mundane task of selling their products for exponential gain. Musk is saving humanity by taking us to Mars, while Altman’s mission is to give everyone on Earth a personal Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Dario’s best-case scenario includes alleviating disease, poverty, and inequality, and making liberal democracy more effective. Zuckerberg's 2017 manifesto was titled Building a Global Community That Works for Everyone. This is the everything-for-everyone promise, and Huang’s leather jacket, Steve Jobs’s turtleneck, and Mark Zuckerberg’s hoodie all serve as the capes needed for such unselfish acts. The wonder is we all buy into that myth.
Look at how, ever since AI caught the imagination of the markets, global investors have showered their love on Nvidia or more precisely Huang, the man who made it all possible. Institutional and retail investors have fallen over each other to buy Nvidia shares, leading to the most dramatic expansion in any company's market value in history.
Nvidia’s board, in turn, that collection of wise men and women expected to provide the necessary oversight, did all it could to further the Huang as superhero myth. For decades since its birth, Nvidia didn’t have an independent Board chairman because who needed one when you had Huang. Not surprisingly, the board remained steadfast in its support for their hero even after The New York Times first reported his alleged relationship with Chinese citizen Alice Huang. Only when another affair, this time with a company employee, surfaced, did the board act, announcing his exit and hastily appointing its first-ever chairman.
But even in this final act, it refused to call out the man. Its statement announcing Huang’s departure stinks of pusillanimity, thanking him for his ‘profound’ contributions and ‘immeasurable achievements’. It’s the board’s way of telling Huang, it's not you, it's us.
Saving the world
This isn't a board looking to do the right thing, but one seeking its own redemption after ignoring the issue for months, even when there was concrete evidence warranting an investigation. According to a Wall Street Journal report, six months ago, Culper Research published a report raising questions about Nvidia’s business in China and casting doubts over an ‘uncomfortably close’ relationship between Huang and Alice Huang. The 40-page report said it plainly enough: “We are short Nvidia for one reason: the company has a significant China problem.” No one, not the US administration, not the markets and not the company’s board, paid any attention to that research report.
That shouldn’t surprise us. We've seen it before. A lone voice rising against a powerful business, being ignored or drowned in a welter of accusations ranging from “they are just short sellers out to make a killing” or “they are enemies of progress”, etc. In the cacophony of protective outrage, the original problem is conveniently lost. Until, as has happened with Huang, it comes back to bite. Following the great reveal, Nvidia shed nearly $500 billion in market value. If you had ploughed your meagre savings into buying Nvidia shares, who would you hold accountable?
Blaming Huang is a cop-out because it is we who turned a brilliant founder into a tech evangelist, global statesman, and saviour of the world, all rolled into one.