Kapal Mehra once went head-to-head with Dhirubhai Ambani in the ruthless synthetic textile wars of the 1980s. In a battle fought over polyester yarn and government licences, Mehra would ultimately lose everything.
Kapal Mehra: the man who aimed to be India’s polyester king but ended up with nothing
SummaryHe once went head-to-head with Dhirubhai Ambani in India’s polyester wars. Licences, raids, currency shocks and policy turns followed — and Kapal Mehra’s empire collapsed into near-erasure.
Kapal Mehra once went head-to-head with Dhirubhai Ambani in the ruthless synthetic textile wars of the 1980s. In a battle fought over polyester yarn and government licences, Mehra would ultimately lose everything.
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