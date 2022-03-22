Keep all skies safe

It’s unclear what caused the crash. While the plane’s black boxes would need to be located for an investigation, this tragedy seems unrelated to the nose-dip problem that attended Boeing’s 737 Max before scandalous similarities in two crashes brought it to light, and corrective action was taken. Civil aviation’s long safety record has been shaken globally in recent years, and it doesn’t help that US-led sanctions on Russia have placed the upkeep of Russian aircraft fleets under a cloud. US-based Boeing and Europe’s Airbus dominate Russia’s state-owned Aeroflot’s fleet, though it has indigenous Sukhoi planes too. If its foreign-made planes are deprived of spares and other essentials, their air-worthiness could come into question. This would not just be dangerous to fliers, and it could prompt Moscow to opt for aviation autarky and push some other countries and carriers to think likewise. Whatever happens, air-safety norms mustn’t be compromised.