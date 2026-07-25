KM Mammen Mappillai: the man who built MRF from a balloon shed

Family setback

Many corporate empires are forged in early humiliation. Born in 1922, Mappillai saw his world collapse in 1938 when the princely state of Travancore liquidated his family's flagship Travancore National and Quilon Bank following a bitter feud between his father, KC Mammen Mappillai, and the autocratic Dewan, CP Ramaswami Iyer. His father was jailed, and Mappillai completed his education at Madras Christian College while sleeping on the bare floorboards of St. Thomas Hall.