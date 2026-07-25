KM Mammen Mappillai: the man who built MRF from a balloon shed

Kandathil Mammen Mammen Mappillai, scion of the MRF and Malayalam Manorama family, exemplified that tradition. The family has been honoured with five Padma awards, but Mappillai's greatest legacy began with a 23-paise toy balloon business in a rented shed in Tiruvottiyur, Chennai. From those modest beginnings, he built MRF into India's largest tyre company.