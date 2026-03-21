For decades, the Indian middle class bought its homes from the government.
KP Singh: The visionary who turned Gurgaon into corporate India’s hub
SummaryFrom barren farmland to glass towers, KP Singh transformed Gurgaon into India’s first private city—reshaping urban living, even as it deepened the divide between affordable and luxury housing.
For decades, the Indian middle class bought its homes from the government.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More