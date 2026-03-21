KP Singh: The visionary who turned Gurgaon into corporate India’s hub

For decades, the Indian middle class bought its homes from the government.
For decades, the Indian middle class bought its homes from the government.
In Delhi that meant the Delhi Development Authority (DDA); in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (HMADA). The flats they built were squat, grey, and clumsily proportioned, their concrete infused with bureaucratic indifference.
In Delhi that meant the Delhi Development Authority (DDA); in Mumbai, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (HMADA). The flats they built were squat, grey, and clumsily proportioned, their concrete infused with bureaucratic indifference.
For most families, there was little alternative.
Kushal Pal Singh looked at this arrangement and saw not inevitability but opportunity.
Born on 15 August 1931 in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Singh came from a family of landlords and lawyers. After studying at Meerut College and training in aeronautical engineering in Britain, he was commissioned into the Deccan Horse regiment of the Indian Army. As a cavalry officer he absorbed lessons in discipline and calculated risk, traits that would later shape his approach to business.
His father-in-law, Chaudhary Raghvendra Singh, had founded DLF Limited in 1946. But the passage of the Delhi Development Act 1957 effectively pushed private developers out of the capital by centralizing land development under the Delhi Development Authority.
When KP Singh joined the company, he inherited an enterprise with ambition but little room to operate.
Gurgaon bet
The opportunity lay just outside Delhi.
In the early 1980s Haryana began licensing private developers to build residential colonies. DLF secured licences in 1981 and 1983, opening the door to large-scale development in the farmland surrounding Gurgaon. Singh travelled from village to village, persuading farmers to sell their land. Over time the company accumulated roughly 3,500 acres.
In his autobiography Whatever the Odds, Singh recalls driving alone through Gurgaon’s empty fields, imagining glass towers rising where scrub and dust stretched to the horizon. To many people who heard him describe these plans, the idea seemed absurd. Gurgaon had little infrastructure, few roads, and almost no industry. Yet, Singh persisted.
What followed was one of the most consequential private real-estate gambles in modern India. Through the 1990s and early 2000s, DLF Limited built out Gurgaon in a series of numbered phases: gated colonies, office towers and malls rising where farms had stood only a decade earlier.
When economic liberalization arrived in 1991, the timing proved fortuitous. Multinational companies entering India needed modern office space, and DLF, among a handful of developers, delivered.
DLF’s flagship commercial district, DLF Cyber City, became one of the country’s largest corporate hubs, home to global firms and thousands of employees. Gurgaon itself grew into a city of glass towers and expressways, much of it built on land that DLF had assembled years earlier.
The boom culminated in DLF’s blockbuster IPO in 2007, raising about $2.24 billion—then among the largest in Indian corporate history. Singh briefly ranked among the world’s richest real estate tycoons.
But expansion came at a cost.
DLF embarked on ambitious projects across housing, hotels and special economic zones just as the global financial crisis of 2008 struck. The company’s $400 million acquisition of the luxury hotel chain Aman Resorts proved particularly ill-timed. Debt ballooned to more than ₹22,000 crore.
Here the contrast with some contemporaries is striking. The once-high-flying developer Unitech Limited, after diversifying into telecom and accumulating heavy borrowings, collapsed amid allegations that its promoters had diverted large sums of investor money.
Under Singh’s son Rajiv Singh, who now leads the company, DLF embarked on a prolonged effort to repair its balance sheet. Asset sales, tighter capital discipline and a 2017 joint venture with Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC to house its commercial rental portfolio gradually brought debt under control.
Luxury pivot
Today the company’s valuation once again approaches $15 billion. At the pinnacle of its portfolio stand ultra-luxury developments such as The Camellias on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Road, where apartments now start at roughly ₹70 crore. Residents include prominent entrepreneurs, as well as global executives.
DLF’s success however carries a cruel paradox. The government housing flat was the architecture of a rationed imagination. But the market that replaced it, driven by developers such as Sobha Limited, Godrej Properties, Prestige Estates Projects and Macrotech Developers, has created its own form of elitism. Affordable housing has shrunk as a share of new urban supply even as luxury developments proliferate.
The middle class may have escaped state rationing—only to face the pricing power of the market. Not that Singh is to blame for it: he identified his niche and turned it into the most profitable segment of the market.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.