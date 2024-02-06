Lacklustre capex by PSUs is blunting government’s growth stimulus

Government data compiled and analysed by Motilal Oswal in its note dated 5 February shows that capex (as measured by Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources) by CPSEs was 2.8% of GDP in FY14. It was 1.4% of GDP in FY23 and 1% of GDP in FY24 (revised estimate). It is budgeted to fall further to 0.9% of GDP in FY25 (budget estimate). This is the lowest in at least the past two decades for which the data is available.