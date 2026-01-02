Latin America’s new birth of democracy

The continent’s own founding fathers—including Andrés Bello, Simón Bolívar, Juan Bautista Alberdi, Domingo Faustino Sarmiento, and José María Luis Mora—took inspiration from those of the United States. John Adams and Thomas Jefferson were still alive when Latin Americans achieved independence from Spain, and the region’s first constitutions duly recognized the essential elements of any republic: separation of powers, the rule of law, civil liberties, a free press, and regular elections.