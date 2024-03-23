Laughter is the best medicine for prejudice

The documentary “The Last Laugh" spotlights Holocaust survivor Renee Firestone, who kept a sense of humor during her time at Auschwitz. “Our treatment was so ridiculous that you either had to cry or laugh about it," she said. “Wherever there are survivors, any kind of survivor, they must have some humor." Corliss Outley, a professor at Clemson University writes that black Americans used comedy as resistance from the very beginning: “As enslaved individuals, humor has been a way to not only connect us. It was a way of hiding things from the master. All in plain sight."