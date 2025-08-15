Leo Tolstoy’s search for the meaning of life

Konstantin Levin, the co-protagonist of “Anna Karenina," experiences this despair. Like Tolstoy, he was happily married and enjoyed running his prosperous estate. Yet he was nevertheless unaccountably “stricken with horror" at life “without any knowledge of whence, and why and how and what it was." Having accepted the scientific worldview in place of religious faith, he turned to it for answers, only to realize it couldn’t address questions of meaning. Its ideas “were very useful for intellectual purposes. But for life they yielded nothing, and Levin felt suddenly like a man who has changed his fur cloak for a thin muslin garment, and, going for the first time into the frost, is immediately convinced, not by reason, but by his whole nature that he is as good as naked, and that he must inevitably perish miserably."