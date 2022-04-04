Lessons from the implosion of Sri Lanka’s tiny economy

Lessons for India from Sri Lanka’s economic crisis were highlighted by senior bureaucrats in a briefing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their caution was about the state of finances of certain states of India, such as Punjab, Bengal, Delhi, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, all of which provide people plenty of freebies from their respective budgets. These include free electricity, water or direct cash. Additionally, states like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan are shifting to pensions based on “defined benefits" rather than “defined contributions" by individual workers in their pre-retirement years. The hard-earned reforms which culminated in the National Pension Scheme of 2005 now seem in danger of being derailed. The returns one gets from pension plans have to be in some way commensurate with how much one ‘puts in’ rather than a guaranteed benefit in the nature of a freebie. While fingers are pointed at states that are throwing fiscal caution to the winds, we mustn’t overlook some sins of the Centre. The One Rank One Pension scheme has caused pension payments to go up from ₹54,000 crore to ₹1.2 trillion in just six years, a compound annual growth of 14%. The cabinet decision of extending free rations of foodgrain to September 2022 is an additional burden of ₹80,000 crore, which was executed as if by the stroke of a pen. India’s tilt towards populist welfarism is visible both at the state level and the Centre. Whether we can afford such populism remains to be seen. That is why this lesson from tiny Sri Lanka is relevant.