Opinion
Let Ayodhya set a new paradigm of religious tourism
Mint SnapView 6 min read 22 Jan 2024, 08:30 AM IST
SummaryThe Ram temple in Ayodhya could trigger a paradigm shift in the conceptualization and governance of temple towns and pilgrimage centres, leading to greater economic activity, job creation and collective welfare
There is a lot of excitement around the consecration of a temple for Lord Ram coming up at what many believe to be the birthplace of the venerated hero of the Ramayana. Ayodhya will house not just a magnificent new temple but also a new mosque; the duo, together, representing a long-cherished tradition of multi-faith coexistence in this land, whatever shocks it has been dealt with since the beginning of electoral democracy in the country.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less