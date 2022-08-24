Let’s end the Wild West ways of fintech lending

Implicit in that classification is the understanding that any business with financial products at its core has to be regulated for the sake of orderly growth, financial system stability and protection of depositor and customer interests. In the Indian context, the extant regulatory framework and legal structure mandates that entities must be regulated by RBI to conduct any lending business. This is necessary for two reasons. One, regulatory compliance imposes a cost on regulated entities. As society grows in complexity, there is a concomitant increase in the number of regulators and touch-points, compelling regulated entities to employ additional compliance personnel as well as invest more management resources in it. This has cost implications, and startup fintech firms enjoy an unfair cost advantage by dodging regulatory compliance. More importantly, not adhering to regulation can lead to adverse market outcomes or the unintended consequences of widespread instability. This imposes not only additional costs on all players, but could also erode public confidence in the online lending ecosystem, which would be the unkindest cut of all, especially when innovation in the financial system, products and credit delivery platforms and mechanisms are deemed critical for achieving meaningful financial inclusion.

