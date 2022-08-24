Let’s end the Wild West ways of fintech lending

Fintech lenders must follow prudential norms and capital adequacy rules if they’re to compete in the Indian credit market. This will level the playing field and help ensure systemic stability
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The internet had promised to revolutionize how we live, work and play. That pledge stands substantially if not wholly fulfilled. Gaps between assurances and reality have arisen because of basic misunderstandings about what the web can (or should) deliver, as well as regulatory grey areas that let interlopers justify unethical business practices. This is somewhat like wild-cat capital markets before regulatory frameworks minimized unevenness and made trading more democratic and rule-based. Almost 150 years after the Gold Rush, some businesses are now doing business on the internet like prospecting in the Wild West; their business model is predicated on unfair business practices and nil accountability. Fintech lending is fast becoming one of those businesses, belying its early promise of efficient and cheaper credit operations, without borrowers having to spend harrowing days filling out meaningless forms or ticking anodyne boxes. Yet, it seems from news reports and recommendations on digital lending from a working group set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that fintech lenders in India have been playing fast and loose with existing rules and regulations and indulging in unethical practices.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The internet had promised to revolutionize how we live, work and play. That pledge stands substantially if not wholly fulfilled. Gaps between assurances and reality have arisen because of basic misunderstandings about what the web can (or should) deliver, as well as regulatory grey areas that let interlopers justify unethical business practices. This is somewhat like wild-cat capital markets before regulatory frameworks minimized unevenness and made trading more democratic and rule-based. Almost 150 years after the Gold Rush, some businesses are now doing business on the internet like prospecting in the Wild West; their business model is predicated on unfair business practices and nil accountability. Fintech lending is fast becoming one of those businesses, belying its early promise of efficient and cheaper credit operations, without borrowers having to spend harrowing days filling out meaningless forms or ticking anodyne boxes. Yet, it seems from news reports and recommendations on digital lending from a working group set up by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that fintech lenders in India have been playing fast and loose with existing rules and regulations and indulging in unethical practices.
Many fintech lenders and their lobbyists reckon that they should be free of regulation. In their view, any business on the internet should be spared that hassle because they operate in what’s considered the closest thing to a free market, which, as a myth propagated over the past half-century has it, is a self-correcting mechanism that will smoothen all asymmetries on its own. It is another matter that the industry actively fails to acknowledge—probably due to benighted self-interest—the empirical limitations of an unregulated market. It might be instructive to revisit the definition of ‘fintech’. In a recent podcast, Aditya Narain, deputy director of the International Monetary Fund, defined fintech as “technology-driven innovation in financial services". He also made a crucial distinction by asserting that the term has nothing to do with the product or service provider; fintech covers all manner of firms, from small startups to sprawling universal banks.
Many fintech lenders and their lobbyists reckon that they should be free of regulation. In their view, any business on the internet should be spared that hassle because they operate in what’s considered the closest thing to a free market, which, as a myth propagated over the past half-century has it, is a self-correcting mechanism that will smoothen all asymmetries on its own. It is another matter that the industry actively fails to acknowledge—probably due to benighted self-interest—the empirical limitations of an unregulated market. It might be instructive to revisit the definition of ‘fintech’. In a recent podcast, Aditya Narain, deputy director of the International Monetary Fund, defined fintech as “technology-driven innovation in financial services". He also made a crucial distinction by asserting that the term has nothing to do with the product or service provider; fintech covers all manner of firms, from small startups to sprawling universal banks.
Implicit in that classification is the understanding that any business with financial products at its core has to be regulated for the sake of orderly growth, financial system stability and protection of depositor and customer interests. In the Indian context, the extant regulatory framework and legal structure mandates that entities must be regulated by RBI to conduct any lending business. This is necessary for two reasons. One, regulatory compliance imposes a cost on regulated entities. As society grows in complexity, there is a concomitant increase in the number of regulators and touch-points, compelling regulated entities to employ additional compliance personnel as well as invest more management resources in it. This has cost implications, and startup fintech firms enjoy an unfair cost advantage by dodging regulatory compliance. More importantly, not adhering to regulation can lead to adverse market outcomes or the unintended consequences of widespread instability. This imposes not only additional costs on all players, but could also erode public confidence in the online lending ecosystem, which would be the unkindest cut of all, especially when innovation in the financial system, products and credit delivery platforms and mechanisms are deemed critical for achieving meaningful financial inclusion.