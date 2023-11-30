Leveraging DPI for inclusive, sustainable growth in G20 nations and beyond
Summary
- India should continue to take initiatives to spread and unlock the potential of digital public infrastructure, and lead in highlighting the positive impacts of DPI across sectors and economies
With the help of Aadhaar, low-cost mobile data, and the government’s mission-mode financial inclusion programme, Jan Dhan Yojana, India has achieved a significant milestone in creating more than 500 million new low-cost bank accounts, of which about 56% are for women. The world has witnessed and recognised India’s achievements in utilising digital infrastructure to achieve higher efficiency in public and private service deliveries and solve societal problems. According to a study by the Bank of International Settlements, the percentage of Indians with bank accounts grew from around 20% in 2008 to 80% in less than a decade–a feat that would have taken five decades without such digital infrastructures.