The G20 global partnership for financial inclusion (GPFI) of the finance track under the Indian presidency developed G20 policy recommendations endorsed by the G20 leaders. It emphasised the significant role of DPI in achieving financial inclusion that leads to strong, inclusive, balanced, and sustainable growth. The Financial Inclusion Action Plan (FIAP) 2023 for the next three years, which has also been endorsed under India’s presidency, focuses on actionable deliverables for technological innovations, including DPI. It also emphasises deeper engagement with non-G20 countries. Considering India’s expertise and achievements in digital financial inclusion, the responsibility of being one of the co-chairs of the GPFI also has been entrusted to India for the next three years.