Liquidity support is priority; rate cut a close call

The central bank predicts CPI inflation to average 4.4% during the next nine months up to September 2025. So, the MPC must decide whether to stay cautious given the high retail inflation prints in recent months or deliver a rate cut relying on the RBI’s forecast of benign future inflation—overall, it seems to be a close call in February, rather than being a done deal on either side. Also, the RBI has so far been categorical not to dilute focus on headline CPI. However, it will be interesting to figure out if there is a change in thinking around that in the coming days.