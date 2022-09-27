Liz Truss’s economic plan may not be as bad as critics say it is

The Truss plan offers many admirable deregulations, including an attempt to get the UK economy to build more residential structures, as it so badly needs at this juncture. It is difficult to say now just how successful this plan will be, but it is definitely a step in the right direction, as are most of the other deregulatory moves made by her, including lifting a ban on onshore wind generators. By calling the Truss plan the worst thing ever, commentators make it unlikely that these ideas will get the approbation they deserve.

