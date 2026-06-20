LM Thapar: the bon vivant who presided over the last party of license-raj capitalism

If Indian business history were a story, Lalit Mohan Thapar would emerge as one of its more intriguing characters.
If Indian business history were a story, Lalit Mohan Thapar would emerge as one of its more intriguing characters.
Not so much a founder, an uber-billionaire or a visionary, he was the custodian of an old commodity-and-engineering business that strugged to change even as India transitioned from license-raj to a more competitive economy.
Not so much a founder, an uber-billionaire or a visionary, he was the custodian of an old commodity-and-engineering business that strugged to change even as India transitioned from license-raj to a more competitive economy.
Born in 1930 to industrialist Karam Chand Thapar, who had moved from Punjab to Calcutta in 1920 to build a coal-trading business, LM Thapar inherited a group whose interests already stretched across coal, jute, textiles, paper, engineering, banking and insurance.
Educated at Doon School and the University of Southern California, where he trained as an engineer, Thapar took charge of the group in 1962 and remained at the helm until handing over the reins to his nephew Gautam Thapar in 2005.
Under his stewardship, led by flagship Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT), which grew into India's dominant paper company, the group's turnover rose from ₹155 crore in 1970 to roughly ₹3,000 crore by 1991-92, making it the country's fifth-largest business house.
Delhi darling
Yet Thapar was never known as a balance-sheet obsessive.
A lifelong bachelor, he was a bon vivant in Delhi circles, hosting legendary bridge and poker nights at his 1.2-acre Lutyens bungalow on Amrita Shergill Marg, with M.F. Husain paintings on the walls and politicians and diplomats at the table.
His Bijwasan farmhouse and riverside retreat in Rishikesh reflected equally eclectic tastes. One of the latter's most distinguished guests was former Indonesian president Megawati Sukarnoputri. Thapar's passions ranged from ghazals and thoroughbred horses to Persian carpets and Tibetan antiquities.
The lifestyle made him one of the most recognizable faces of India's corporate elite. But it also contrasted sharply with the transformation that was beginning to sweep Indian business.
Liberalization test
For a man with such eclectic interests, Thapar proved surprisingly cautious when confronted with the biggest change of his professional life: economic liberalization.
In November 1993, he joined seven other industrialists, including Rahul Bajaj and Jamshyd Godrej, in presenting finance minister Manmohan Singh with the famous Bombay Club petition. Contrary to popular perception, the group did not oppose liberalization itself; rather, it argued that Indian companies deserved a level playing field before competing against multinational corporations.
Around the same period, he chaired an Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Assocham) committee that recommended raising the foreign equity cap from 51% to 75%—a significantly more liberal position than many within the chamber's protectionist wing supported.
The sharper irony followed in 2001, when BILT acquired the Indian arm of Sinar Mas, the Indonesian paper giant whose 1990s greenfield entry had been exactly the kind of competition the Bombay Club petition feared.
But strategic ambiguity did not translate into corporate renewal.
The group diversified into numerous unrelated businesses, consuming capital without building scale or focus. Such a strategy worked in the protected world of the licence raj, where competition was limited and market positions were secure. Liberalization changed that equation.
Rather than aggressively modernizing legacy businesses and preparing them for global competition, the group often appeared to seek refuge in protectionism. As a result, even strong companies such as BILT became vulnerable, while several other businesses struggled under the weight of debt and technological obsolescence.
Aggravating these market pressures was the internal friction over cross-holdings among various family branches, which triggered widespread strategic paralysis.
An unravelling
Political connections, once considered a valuable asset in Indian business, offered little protection in the new environment.
In 1985, shortly after V.P. Singh became finance minister and earned the nickname "Raid Raja" for his aggressive actions against corporate India, Thapar himself was arrested under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act (FERA) and briefly lodged in Tihar Jail.
In 1997, with the group valued above ₹3,500 crore, he split it three ways among nephews Vikram, Gautam and Karan, only to partly undo it in his own will, routing his BILT and Crompton Greaves holdings to Gautam alone. But the momentum was long gone by then.
Following LM Thapar's death in 2007, BILT's debt burden steadily worsened. The company ultimately ended up in insolvency proceedings and was sold through an NCLT-approved process in 2023.
The most striking symbol of the group's decline, however, may have been the fate of the Amrita Sher-Gil Marg bungalow itself.
The same residence where Thapar once entertained industrialists, diplomats and politicians over cards and whisky later became entangled in one of India's most controversial corporate investigations. Gautam Thapar's Avantha Realty sold the property to the wife of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor at a price investigators alleged was substantially below market value, claiming the transaction was a quid pro quo for unpaid Yes Bank loans.
In August 2021, Gautam Thapar was arrested in connection with the matter, one of several bank-fraud investigations that have dogged him since. A house built for legendary soirées had become the subject of enforcement scrutiny—a fitting metaphor for a business group whose greatest asset had long been relationships.
LM Thapar will be remembered less for building an empire than for managing its transition into a very different age. Neither founder nor disruptor, he was the custodian who witnessed the closing chapter of an India where patronage, connections and club lunches give way to a brutal, unforgiving marketplace driven by scale and capital.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.