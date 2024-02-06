Make Iran Fear America Again
SummaryTehran plays Biden like a piano. He urgently needs to seize the initiative.
As “Master and Commander," the 2003 movie based on Patrick O’Brian’s extraordinary historical novels, reminded us, the key to victory in the Age of Sail was to have an advantage that sailors called the “weather gage." Thanks to the wind’s direction, one side could dictate the timing and pace of the battle. When you wanted to engage the enemy fleet, the wind allowed you to approach. When you wanted to back off, the wind prevented the enemy from closing in.