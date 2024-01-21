Maldives refreshes China ties but that’s not all why India must tread carefully
SummaryThe new administration in Malé seems intent on breaking the Maldives’ identity as a small island state dependent on its larger neighbour for security, and asserting the country’s ability to choose its own path without external pressure or interference
As the world devolves from the unipolar world led by the US in the immediate aftermath of the end of the Cold War to an international order more in flux–not yet multipolar and not quite bipolar either–small states are gaining outsize ability to shape their own destinies.