A PM who kept his words few and work eloquent

During my meeting with Singh, I told him that he should go for the election campaign in Punjab. Besides addressing public rallies, he should stay for a night in Amritsar and visit the Golden Temple. It may not win him the elections, but as he was the first Sikh PM of the country his actions will help assuage the hurt nursed by the Sikh community after Operation Bluestar and the anti-Sikh riots in 1984. Along with Punjab, I suggested that he should visit Sikh-dominated areas in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand where elections were due in a couple of months as it would help the party.