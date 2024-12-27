Opinion
Manmohan Singh, the leader who liberalized India
T.V.Mohandas Pai 7 min read 27 Dec 2024, 05:03 PM IST
Summary
- Manmohan Singh will always be remembered as the leader who liberalized India, as a technnocrat who created an economic framework for India to grow, and as the compassionate leader who ensured that social security measures were implemented
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In 1991, India was facing political and economic instability. We had a minority government under P.V. Narasimha Rao, and the country was in an economic crisis. India had only 15 days of foreign exchange reserves, about $5 billion, to meet its imports.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less