Mark Carney’s high-stakes gambit: why Canada walked out on US trade talks and doubled down on retaliatory levies

This week, the big news is the great rift between US and Canada on trade.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney announced he was pulling out of trade talks with the US. This was after US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that a deal had been clinched.
According to the New York Times and other media, the sticking points were many. “In the last few hours, negotiators clashed over Canadian rules promoting French-language movies and shows online, as well as the Trump administration’s demands to dictate Canada’s steel tariffs on other countries. Canada, in turn, insisted on more generous treatment for its autos, electric vehicles and products made with metal—and ultimately backed away from its offer to cooperate on the Keystone XL pipeline that President Trump has long desired,” the New York Times said, quoting unnamed “people familiar with the negotiations.”