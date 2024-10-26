Mark Zuckerberg and Daniel Ek on why Europe should embrace open-source AI

Spotify is proud to be held up as a European tech success but we are also well aware that we remain one of only a few. Looking back, it’s clear that our early investment in AI made the company what it is today: a personalised experience for every user that has led to billions of discoveries of artists and creators around the world. As we look to the future of streaming, we see tremendous potential to use open-source AI to benefit the industry. This is especially important when it comes to how AI can help more artists get discovered. A simplified regulatory structure would not only accelerate the growth of open-source AI but also provide crucial support to European developers and the broader creator ecosystem that contributes to and thrives on these innovations.