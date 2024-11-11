Markets hail Trump’s economics
SummaryHe’ll repair the Biden damage, and his pro-growth agenda will drive private investment.
Twenty-three Nobel laureates in economics warned two weeks ago that Donald Trump’s economic agenda would be disastrous for the U.S. Immediately after Mr. Trump’s landslide victory, financial markets showed they vehemently disagree. Let’s hope none of the Nobel laureates adjusted their retirement portfolios; otherwise their 401(k)s may be suffering as badly as their reputations.