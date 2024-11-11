Markets hail Trump’s economics

Mr. Trump’s election drove the largest single-day increase in the U.S. dollar in more than two years, and third largest in the last decade. This is a vote of confidence in U.S. leadership internationally and in the dollar as the world’s reserve currency. The Russell 2000, an index of small-capitalization stocks, also rose by the most in two years due to investor expectations that the Trump economy will disproportionately benefit smaller businesses. An exchange-traded fund that tracks the Russell 2000 index saw its largest single-day inflow in 17 years.