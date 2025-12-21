From memes to micro-dramas: How authenticity and exclusivity will shape storytelling in 2026

This growing appetite for digital exclusivity is also fuelling the rise of micro-dramas, which are quickly emerging as a compelling new category of storytelling, perfectly tailored to our craving for short-form, episodic content. What began as a series of experiments in 2025—often blending real-life moments with fictional narratives—has now evolved into a format that is grabbing viewer interest for its freshness, attractive storylines and the novelty of its delivery. I expect micro-dramas to become a major trend, adding variety to short-form content and offering us fresh, exclusive ways to connect with stories that are both relatable and entertaining, all within the span of a few minutes.