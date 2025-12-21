(Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026 — to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.)
From memes to micro-dramas: How authenticity and exclusivity will shape storytelling in 2026
SummaryIn 2025, storytelling evolved with a focus on authenticity and exclusivity. Memes and micro-dramas emerged as cultural cornerstones. Looking ahead to 2026, Instagram will play a vital role in fostering community-building, enabling creators to share bold, engaging narratives.
(Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026 — to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.)
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More