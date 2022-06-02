Memo for moviemakers from India’s packed halls

It’s finally pay-up time for those who had bet cinema halls would not survive covid. Online apps made hay, sure, but crowds have bustled back to theatres. Box office blocks of seats have been selling in large numbers since January. A report by Group M and Ormax Media puts all-India ticket sales above a monthly average of over ₹1,000 crore in the first four months of 2022. If the movie-going enthusiasm we have seen so far is kept up, this year will see record revenues. Our run of blockbusters was led by a multilingual wave of South Indian movies, Hindi versions of which helped swell hall audiences across the country. Going by the report’s data, Hindi films have such re-dubs to thank for more than half their inflows over this period. Its list of top grossers is headed by Prashanth Neel’s Kannada period drama KGF: Chapter 2, released in five languages, followed by S.S. Rajamouli’s Raj-era Telugu potboiler RRR, dubbed in four. In contrast, Bollywood has had only two top-five hits by revenue, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s biopic Gangubai Kathiawadi and Vivek Agnihotri’s purported real story, The Kashmir Files, both of which together took in just about a quarter of the top two’s total. Since all of these are set in earlier times, it is tempting to see the distant past as the theme of a demand shift after Indian halls reopened. What leaps off the screen, instead, is the dramatic success of southern cinema.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}