Merit Means More Than Grades and Tests

These officers look for evidence to reduce the degree of uncertainty. High-school grades are only one such indicator. Students with mediocre grades but high scores on national standardized tests such as the SAT or ACT could have the potential to do better than they have in the past. But if they aren’t motivated to do better, they probably won’t. Assessing motivation isn’t a science, yet schools have to because some of the most creative and successful adults are late bloomers, and colleges can’t afford to overlook them.