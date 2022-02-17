Metaverse banking

A lounge to serve customers opened by JPMorgan Chase and Co. is grabbing eyeballs. What’s special about it? It exists in a virtual world. Enter Decentraland, and one is reportedly greeted by a picture of Jamie Dimon, the bank’s chief, and a friendly tiger on the loose. Walk upstairs, and one gets to watch a presentation on the crypto economy. To accompany its metaverse debut, the bank released a paper on the opportunities it’s exploring. It expects to offer services in this virtual world just like it does in the one we physically inhabit. It could facilitate cross-border payments, for example, a major attraction of crypto usage.