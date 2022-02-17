Metaverse banking

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As the division between what’s real and what’s virtual gets increasingly blurred, we can expect a fierce race among crypto tokens to achieve dominant-currency status in virtual spaces. Central banks can’t be expected to take a benign view of such ambitions
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A lounge to serve customers opened by JPMorgan Chase and Co. is grabbing eyeballs. What’s special about it? It exists in a virtual world. Enter Decentraland, and one is reportedly greeted by a picture of Jamie Dimon, the bank’s chief, and a friendly tiger on the loose. Walk upstairs, and one gets to watch a presentation on the crypto economy. To accompany its metaverse debut, the bank released a paper on the opportunities it’s exploring. It expects to offer services in this virtual world just like it does in the one we physically inhabit. It could facilitate cross-border payments, for example, a major attraction of crypto usage.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A lounge to serve customers opened by JPMorgan Chase and Co. is grabbing eyeballs. What’s special about it? It exists in a virtual world. Enter Decentraland, and one is reportedly greeted by a picture of Jamie Dimon, the bank’s chief, and a friendly tiger on the loose. Walk upstairs, and one gets to watch a presentation on the crypto economy. To accompany its metaverse debut, the bank released a paper on the opportunities it’s exploring. It expects to offer services in this virtual world just like it does in the one we physically inhabit. It could facilitate cross-border payments, for example, a major attraction of crypto usage.
Enabled by blockchain technology, decentralized-finance offerings have attracted much interest of late on Wall Street, and JPMorgan has done well to mark its presence in a virtual setting developed on the same digital building blocks used for those. As the division between what’s real and what’s virtual gets increasingly blurred, we can expect a fierce race among crypto tokens to achieve dominant-currency status in virtual spaces. Central banks can’t be expected to take a benign view of such ambitions. Yet, this could turn out to be the ultimate winner-takes-all internet play.
Enabled by blockchain technology, decentralized-finance offerings have attracted much interest of late on Wall Street, and JPMorgan has done well to mark its presence in a virtual setting developed on the same digital building blocks used for those. As the division between what’s real and what’s virtual gets increasingly blurred, we can expect a fierce race among crypto tokens to achieve dominant-currency status in virtual spaces. Central banks can’t be expected to take a benign view of such ambitions. Yet, this could turn out to be the ultimate winner-takes-all internet play.