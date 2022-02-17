Metaverse banking

As the division between what’s real and what’s virtual gets increasingly blurred, we can expect a fierce race among crypto tokens to achieve dominant-currency status in virtual spaces. Central banks can’t be expected to take a benign view of such ambitions

A lounge to serve customers opened by JPMorgan Chase and Co. is grabbing eyeballs. What’s special about it? It exists in a virtual world. Enter Decentraland, and one is reportedly greeted by a picture of Jamie Dimon, the bank’s chief, and a friendly tiger on the loose. Walk upstairs, and one gets to watch a presentation on the crypto economy. To accompany its metaverse debut, the bank released a paper on the opportunities it’s exploring. It expects to offer services in this virtual world just like it does in the one we physically inhabit. It could facilitate cross-border payments, for example, a major attraction of crypto usage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Enabled by blockchain technology, decentralized-finance offerings have attracted much interest of late on Wall Street, and JPMorgan has done well to mark its presence in a virtual setting developed on the same digital building blocks used for those. As the division between what's real and what's virtual gets increasingly blurred, we can expect a fierce race among crypto tokens to achieve dominant-currency status in virtual spaces. Central banks can't be expected to take a benign view of such ambitions. Yet, this could turn out to be the ultimate winner-takes-all internet play.

