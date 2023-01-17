Mint Explainer: What China's shrinking population means for its global might2 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 02:51 PM IST
- The demographic shift will have serious consequences for the world given China’s centrality in global supply chains.
In a historic demographic shift, China’s population has declined for the first time in 60 years. According to the latest population data released by China’s government, the world’s most populous nation saw its population shrink by 850,000 people. Mint breaks down the implications of this change: