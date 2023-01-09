Mint Explainer: What the chaotic election of Speaker McCarthy means for America

Mint Explainer: What the chaotic election of Speaker McCarthy means for America3 min read . 12:33 PM IST
- While McCarthy was ultimately elected, he was forced to make a series of compromises by rebels that could undercut his authority.
After a long drawn out battle, Representative Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. His elevation to one of America’s top political posts revealed troubling divisions in America’s Republican Party and may herald further instability in the country’s politics.
After a long drawn out battle, Representative Kevin McCarthy was elected Speaker of the House of Representatives. His elevation to one of America’s top political posts revealed troubling divisions in America’s Republican Party and may herald further instability in the country’s politics.
Kevin McCarthy, a member of the House of Representatives from the state of California, was elected to America’s lower house in 2006. McCarthy served as the leader of the party in the House during its spell in opposition between 2019 and 2023.
Kevin McCarthy, a member of the House of Representatives from the state of California, was elected to America’s lower house in 2006. McCarthy served as the leader of the party in the House during its spell in opposition between 2019 and 2023.
With the Republicans winning a thin majority in the lower house during last November’s midterm elections, McCarthy was naturally expected to take over as Speaker of the House, an incredibly important office that allows its holder to direct legislation and decide the House’s priorities.
However, it soon became clear that McCarthy faced an uphill battle. A small group of renegade Republicans began to oppose his candidacy. To these rebels, McCarthy is a symbol of the establishment in the Republican party who, in their view, will do little to change America’s broken political system.
As the vote to elect the Speaker began, McCarthy suffered a series of humiliating reverses. Around 20 members of his party refused to vote for him, which caused him to come second behind Democrat Hakeem Jeffries for the post of Speaker. This was despite McCarthy position as the nominal head of the majority party.
You might also like
What will be the math behind Budget 2023?
E-scooter maker Ather Energy sets $1 bn revenue target
The vote to elect the Speaker ran into 15 rounds, the longest time taken to elect a speaker since 1860, when America was characterised by violent domestic divisions which ultimately spilled into a civil war.
While McCarthy was ultimately elected, he was forced to make a series of compromises by rebels that could undercut his authority. For example, McCarthy agreed to amend rules that will now allow a single House member to launch a no-confidence vote against the Speaker
Earlier, larger numbers of legislators would have to band together for such a measure. Now, a single House member can trigger a vote that threatens McCarthy’s position by forcing him to go through repeated elections to keep his position.
It has also been speculated that McCarthy will have to accommodate rebels by giving them plum assignments on House Committees that control key legislation. Further, he may also have to prioritise their legislative agenda.
His election raises key questions about the Republican Party’s ability to govern effectively given its substantial internal divisions. In particular, the election for Speaker reflected an ugly partisanship and unwillingness to compromise that bode ill for American democracy.
Elsewhere in Mint
In Opinion, Manu Joseph says awful arguments were made against demonetization. Kaushik Basu argues India should propose a G Minor at the G20. Diva Jain says news of industrial policy’s demise was vastly exaggerated. In Long Story, Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar clears misconceptions surrounding a slew of pivotal digital legislation.