Explore

Mint Quick Edit | Russia-US solidarity at the UN: Will it give peace a chance?

Livemint 1 min read 26 Feb 2025, 07:00 AM IST
The West hasn’t seen a rupture so dramatic since the end of World War II gave rise to a new world order. (Getty Images via AFP)
The West hasn’t seen a rupture so dramatic since the end of World War II gave rise to a new world order. (Getty Images via AFP)

Summary

  • The US voted with Russia against its European allies at the UN, widening the West’s geopolitical split. Europe is aghast, but will a Ukraine peace deal emerge from this cosiness?

Geopolitical observers have had their jaws drop repeatedly in recent weeks by what looks like an extraordinary cosiness between Cold War arch-rivals Russia and the US. 

Also Read: The Russian invasion and the demise of the post-cold war dream

On Monday, the US displayed another tilt away from Europe in favour of Russia at the United Nations General Assembly by voting against a resolution on Ukraine backed by its trans-Atlantic allies. The West hasn’t seen a rupture so dramatic since the end of World War II gave rise to a new world order. 

Also Read: Geopolitics: Brace for a global shake-up now that Trump has rattled Nato

The resolution that Washington rejected squarely blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Ukraine War that erupted three years ago. US President Donald Trump, it seems, does not see it that way. 

Moscow, of course, has its own version of events. Trump has been echoing parts of that narrative, even as his administration is reportedly pressing Kyiv to sign away some of its mineral resources to the US as compensation for the money spent on the war by the superpower under its former leader Joe Biden. 

Also Read: Harsh Pant: Trump’s foreign policy recast poses a challenge that India cannot avoid

Meanwhile, Trump seems keen to explore hydrocarbon deals with Moscow. While US-Russia talks may yield a ceasefire in Ukraine, a peace deal is rarely stable if one side feels bullied into it.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue