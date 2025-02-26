Opinion
Mint Quick Edit | Russia-US solidarity at the UN: Will it give peace a chance?
Summary
- The US voted with Russia against its European allies at the UN, widening the West’s geopolitical split. Europe is aghast, but will a Ukraine peace deal emerge from this cosiness?
Geopolitical observers have had their jaws drop repeatedly in recent weeks by what looks like an extraordinary cosiness between Cold War arch-rivals Russia and the US.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more