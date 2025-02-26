Mint Quick Edit | Russia-US solidarity at the UN: Will it give peace a chance?

Geopolitical observers have had their jaws drop repeatedly in recent weeks by what looks like an extraordinary cosiness between Cold War arch-rivals Russia and the US.

On Monday, the US displayed another tilt away from Europe in favour of Russia at the United Nations General Assembly by voting against a resolution on Ukraine backed by its trans-Atlantic allies. The West hasn’t seen a rupture so dramatic since the end of World War II gave rise to a new world order.

The resolution that Washington rejected squarely blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Ukraine War that erupted three years ago. US President Donald Trump, it seems, does not see it that way.

Moscow, of course, has its own version of events. Trump has been echoing parts of that narrative, even as his administration is reportedly pressing Kyiv to sign away some of its mineral resources to the US as compensation for the money spent on the war by the superpower under its former leader Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Trump seems keen to explore hydrocarbon deals with Moscow. While US-Russia talks may yield a ceasefire in Ukraine, a peace deal is rarely stable if one side feels bullied into it.