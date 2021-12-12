Modi’s backtracking on farm laws has given the tiger a taste of blood

Bringing all crops under the MSP system will cost the government trillions of rupees extra. And of course there will be demands for price hikes every year. The additional expense will have to be passed on through taxes. Food prices will rise, the necessary shift away from rice, wheat and sugarcane could stop, and there will be little incentive for private investment. Exports will wither, since the MSP may be higher than global prices in most cases. In effect, an entire sector of the economy will be fully de-risked and protected with other people’s money. No future government will have the gumption to go back on this.

