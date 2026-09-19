Mohan Singh Oberoi: the hotel clerk who built India’s finest luxury chain

The economics of the business was something he had grasped early. During the Second World War, as the Grand filled with some 4,000 British and American troops, Oberoi turned the hotel, which had been written off, into a profitable garrison mess, a feat for which the British government conferred on him the title of Rai Bahadur in 1941. While he carried that instinct for prudent growth into the boom years, the group's real currency always remained guest delight, applied down to the smallest detail.