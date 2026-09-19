If India's finest hotels are considered on par with the best in the world, much of the credit must go to Mohan Singh Oberoi, founder of the eponymous chain. Jamsetji Tata built the Taj Mahal Hotel in Bombay in 1903 as an act of defiance against the city's whites-only hotels. But it was Oberoi, coming to the business a generation later, who first spotted the potential of hoteliering as an industry with a future.
Mohan Singh Oberoi: the hotel clerk who built India’s finest luxury chain
SummaryFrom a ₹50-a-month clerk in Shimla to the founder of one of the world’s marquee hotel names, Mohan Singh Oberoi built his empire on audacity, partnerships and an obsession with quality.
If India's finest hotels are considered on par with the best in the world, much of the credit must go to Mohan Singh Oberoi, founder of the eponymous chain. Jamsetji Tata built the Taj Mahal Hotel in Bombay in 1903 as an act of defiance against the city's whites-only hotels. But it was Oberoi, coming to the business a generation later, who first spotted the potential of hoteliering as an industry with a future.
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