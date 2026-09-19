Mohan Singh Oberoi: the hotel clerk who built India’s finest luxury chain

If India's finest hotels are considered on par with the best in the world, much of the credit must go to Mohan Singh Oberoi, founder of the eponymous chain. Jamsetji Tata built the Taj Mahal Hotel in Bombay in 1903 as an act of defiance against the city's whites-only hotels. But it was Oberoi, coming to the business a generation later, who first spotted the potential of hoteliering as an industry with a future.
If India's finest hotels are considered on par with the best in the world, much of the credit must go to Mohan Singh Oberoi, founder of the eponymous chain. Jamsetji Tata built the Taj Mahal Hotel in Bombay in 1903 as an act of defiance against the city's whites-only hotels. But it was Oberoi, coming to the business a generation later, who first spotted the potential of hoteliering as an industry with a future.
But given his meagre means, seeing the opportunity wasn’t enough. It needed audacity too, which he displayed in 1938, when he took a punt on Calcutta's 500-room Grand Hotel, that had lain empty for years after a cholera outbreak killed guests and wrecked its reputation. Oberoi placed everything he had on the line to make it work and by 1943 owned it outright.
Alongside he also gained control of the Associated Hotels of India chain, with the Cecil and Corstophans in Shimla, the Maidens and the Imperial in Delhi, and properties in Lahore, Murree, Rawalpindi and Peshawar. It was the base from which the Oberoi Group would go on to be ranked, within his lifetime, among the world's marquee hotel names.
From clerk to owner
It was an unlikely trajectory for a man who cut his teeth in the business as a clerk at the Cecil in Shimla, a city that became his adopted home after he fled Rawalpindi and Lahore in 1922 to escape a plague epidemic. He wasn’t yet one year old when he lost his father, and the Cecil job, paying ₹50 a month, was both a lifeline and a learning experience.
The hotel's manager, Ernest Clarke, and his wife Gertrude took a shine to the diligent young Punjabi Khatri Sikh and handed him the running of their smaller property, the Clarkes Hotel. When they returned to England in 1934, Oberoi bought the hotel from them by mortgaging his wife's jewellery, joining the ranks of many of India’s best-known entrepreneurs, among them Raunaq Singh of Apollo Tyres and Desh Bandhu Gupta of Lupin, whose wives were their first backers.
Building the brand
In the years that followed, the group grew, driven by a simple insight: at this nascent stage, it needed partnerships with the world’s top chains. In 1965, the Oberoi Intercontinental opened in New Delhi, in partnership with the Intercontinental chain, then owned by Pan Am.
The Oberoi Sheraton followed in Bombay in 1973. In between, the group ventured abroad, opening the Soaltee Oberoi in Kathmandu and taking over management of Singapore's Imperial Hotel. Wisely, in 1966, he founded the Oberoi School of Hotel Management to ensure the supply of trained professionals, critical for the success of the hotels.
The economics of the business was something he had grasped early. During the Second World War, as the Grand filled with some 4,000 British and American troops, Oberoi turned the hotel, which had been written off, into a profitable garrison mess, a feat for which the British government conferred on him the title of Rai Bahadur in 1941. While he carried that instinct for prudent growth into the boom years, the group's real currency always remained guest delight, applied down to the smallest detail.
“The compulsion was to think big and to offer the best,” he said on receiving a Newsweek award in 1977. He pursued both aims single-mindedly, poring over the smallest operational detail, from linen to garden flowers, a trait he passed on to his son Biki Oberoi.
Rivals catch up
Over time, Indian rivals overtook the Oberoi Group in scale. The Taj, backed by the financial might of the Tata group, and ITC's Welcomgroup, launched in the 1970s as the tobacco major's diversification, built far larger portfolios of rooms and revenue, though neither matched Oberoi's obsession with quality. It did leave the group exposed, though.
In 2010, ITC had quietly built a stake in EIH, the group's listed flagship, edging towards a hostile bid. It was his son and successor, Biki Oberoi, then in his eighties, who brought in Reliance Industries as a white knight to keep the family in control.
By then, MS Oberoi had passed away in 2002 at the grand old age of 103, having lived to see the business he founded on a ₹50 salary become a byword for Indian luxury. Once long ago, the plague-fleeing clerk had stood outside Shimla's Cecil Hotel and watched beautifully dressed men and women glide through its ballrooms. By the time he passed away, he owned the ballrooms and the dancers swayed to his tune.
For more such stories, read The Enterprising Indian: Stories From India Inc.