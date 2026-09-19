Mohan Singh Oberoi: the hotel clerk who built India’s finest luxury chain

If India's finest hotels are considered on par with the best in the world, much of the credit must go to Mohan Singh Oberoi, founder of the eponymous chain. Jamsetji Tata built the Taj Mahal Hotel in Bombay in 1903 as an act of defiance against the city's whites-only hotels. But it was Oberoi, coming to the business a generation later, who first spotted the potential of hoteliering as an industry with a future.