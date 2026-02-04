Monetary policy in 2026 is all about liquidity
The easing cycle has now given way to possibly an extended pause, even as the central bank works aggressively behind the scenes to keep the system flush.
When the Monetary Policy Committee meets on 6 February, baseline expectations are that the repo rate will stay at 5.25%, the stance will remain “neutral", and the tone will be carefully balanced. But the real story of India’s monetary policy this year won’t be told through interest rates. It will be told through liquidity, which has quietly become the most critical macro variable shaping growth, markets, and financial stability.