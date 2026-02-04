Monetary policy in 2026 is all about liquidity

For the moment, inflation gives the RBI room to prioritize liquidity. The central bank is expected to retain its 2.0% consumer price inflation forecast for FY26, though the January–March projection of 2.9% may be revised down by 20–30 bps. For FY27, the projection will likely remain at 4.5%. But the more intriguing development comes on 12 February, when India unveils a new consumer price index (CPI) series with updated weights and a fresh base year. With food weights falling from 46% to around 37%, the future inflation trajectory can benefit if food prices were to pick up more than currently anticipated in FY27. It is too early for the RBI—or analysts—to bake this into forecasts, but the shift could modestly reshape the inflation trajectory.